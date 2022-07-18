Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults on 8 settlements in several directions and Vuglehirskaya TPP, - General Staff

The armed forces repelled enemy assaults in the Donetsk and Bakhmut directions, as well as in the areas of Kamianka, Novomykhailivka and Vugledar settlements.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m. on July 18.

Thus, the one hundred and forty-fifth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion began.

There are no changes in the Volyn and Poliske directions.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy periodically conducts aerial reconnaissance and artillery fire on the positions of our troops in the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to prevent our troops from advancing toward the state border. They carried out shelling in the districts of the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Dergachi, Pechenygi, Prudyanka, Ruski Tyshki, Pytomnyk, and Korobochkine. They carried out airstrikes near Verkhnyi Saltov and Rubizhny.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Dibrovne, Kostyantynivka, Bogorodichne, Mazanivka, Kurulka, Chepil, Virnopillia, Nova Dmytrivka, and others with artillery. Made an airstrike near Bogorodichny.

In the Donetsk region, enemy units fired on civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Donetske, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, and other settlements. The enemy is trying to conduct an assault near Hryhorivka, and the fighting continues. Our defenders successfully repulsed the assaults in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, and Serebryanka settlements.

In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling was recorded near Berestovo, Kurdyumivka, Veselaya Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vershina, Travnevo, and the territory of the Vuglegirskaya TPP. The enemy carried out assaults in the areas of Novoluhansky, Semihirya, and Vuglehirskaya TPP, without success, retreated.

In the Avdiivsk, Kurakhivsk, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the occupiers shelled the positions of our troops with mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaki, Prechistivka. Airstrikes were carried out near Novodanilivka and Novoandriivka. Ukrainian soldiers nullified all attempts of enemy assaults in the areas of Kamianka, Novomykhailivka, and Vugledar settlements. The invaders retreated with losses.

The enemy used means of radio-electronic warfare to suppress satellite communication channels.

In the South Buz direction, mutual shelling with the use of barrel and rocket artillery continues along the line of contact. The enemy launched an air strike near Potemkinogo. To detect changes in the position of our troops and adjust the fire, he conducted aerial reconnaissance with drones.

The enemy naval group continues to block civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.