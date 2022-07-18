Zelenskyi to Medvedev for his words about Crimea: Not very sober statement

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the words of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Medvedev, who threatened Ukraine with "doomsday" in the event of an attack on Crimea.

He said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, another not-so-sober statement was made from Russia about the alleged "doomsday" for Ukraine. Of course, no one will accept such intimidation. But look how cynical it is to say the same thing today - on the next anniversary of Russia's destruction in the sky over the Ukrainian Donbas of the Malaysian Boeing ", said Zelensky.

The president emphasized that even then Russia was on its way to the status of a terrorist state and to a special tribunal, "which will definitely take place regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine."

"This will be the day of judgment for Russia. And not in a figurative sense, not as a loud saying, but literally," Zelensky is convinced.