353 children died due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 666 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 1,019 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of July 18, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 353. The number of injured has increased - more than 666.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 373, Kharkiv region - 191, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 31," the report says.

According to juvenile prosecutors, a 16-year-old boy was wounded on July 17 as a result of enemy shelling of the village of Novy Donbas, Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region.

Also, on July 17, the occupiers once again shelled the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Three children, aged 2, 3, and 9, received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

2,138 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 221 were completely destroyed.