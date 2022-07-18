Mykolaiv was hit by massive rocket attack, there is destruction. Rashysts continue to shell populated areas of region

The Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on Mykolaiv. Shelling of populated areas in the region continues.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

"Around 03:00 on July 18, Mykolaiv was again subjected to massive rocket fire. According to preliminary information, it is known that a car dealership and a showroom selling agricultural machinery were hit. Other hits were on the outskirts of the city. No victims. Detailed information is being clarified," the message reads.

It is noted that on July 17, the shelling of the Lymany and Ukrainka villages of the Halytsynivska community was recorded in the Mykolaiv district. Hitting mainly in open areas. There are no casualties.

"In the Bashtan district, the shelling of villages along the demarcation line in the Berezneguvat community continues. Information about the victims and damage is being clarified," the RMA added.