Putin's press secretary Dmytro Peskov commented on the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and stated that there is no "time frame" for its duration.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"The Russian "special operation" will end when all its goals are achieved, there is no clear time frame, the main thing is effectiveness," said Peskov.

Read more: War can end by end of day, if Ukraine lays down its arms, - Peskov