Chuguiv has been hit by enemy again, there is damage in private sector, and possible water supply interruptions, - Mayor Minayev

Tonight, the city of Chuguiv was hit again by the enemy - there is damage in the private sector on the territory of one of the microdistricts.

Mayor Galina Minayeva announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties this time. However, there is also unpleasant news: as a result of the impact, we have damage to the water supply network, and therefore, in some parts of the city, water supply interruptions are possible. I ask you, dear compatriots, to understand this situation: our heroic utility workers will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the damage as quickly as possible," she said.

