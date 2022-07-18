ENG
News War
Russian Army (8034) Kherson region (1808) Khlan (32)

In Kherson region, Armed Forces hit cluster of occupiers in Berislav district, Khlan

Defenders of Ukraine hit a cluster of Russian troops in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.

This was announced on Facebook by Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"Kherson region. Another hit in the concentration of orks in the Berislavsky district. We are waiting for the official calculations of the losses of the Rashists. The week started well. But not for the Russians," he noted.

