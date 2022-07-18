Enemy attacked Odesa region, two missiles hit military infrastructure object, one hit bridge across Dniester estuary, - OK "Pivden"

Today, July 18, at 11:00 a.m., a rocket attack was carried out in Odesa.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "Pivden".

As noted, three Su-35 aircraft fired 4 air-launched missiles from the Black Sea.

"One rocket was shot down over the sea. Two hit a military infrastructure object. The fire is being extinguished. Another one hit the bridge across the Dniester estuary, which the enemy has been destroying since April when the bridge has been out of order. There are no casualties," the message says.

Read more: During July 16, 36 occupants, 2 tanks, 1 SPA, 1 Tor SAM, 2 field ammunition depots were destroyed in Southern direction - OC "South"