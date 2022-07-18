"Shock after shock": IMF announces significant deterioration of economic forecast

The International Monetary Fund will cut its forecast for global economic growth "significantly" in its next review.

This was stated by the Director of the Department of Strategy, Policy and Analysis of the IMF Jeyla Pazarbashioglu, Censor.NET reports with reference to Economic Truth.

She focused on issues such as rising food and energy prices, slowing capital flows to emerging markets, the ongoing pandemic and slowing economic growth in China.

The representative of the IMF also reminded that after the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the fund has already worsened the forecast of world GDP growth from 4.4% to 3.6%.

"It's shock after shock after shock that really hits the world economy," she emphasized.

In the July edition of the World Economic Outlook, the fund will once again "significantly worsen the forecast", announced Pazarbashioglu.

We will remind, earlier the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, said that the prospects of the world economy "have significantly worsened" since April, and she cannot rule out a possible global recession in 2023, given the increased risks.