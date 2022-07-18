Kuleba on unblocking "grain corridors": Ukraine will not agree to decision that will leave loophole for frontal attack from sea on our ports

Ukraine will not agree to any decision that would leave even the slightest loophole for the possibility of a frontal attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian ports from the sea.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Forbes, Censor.NET informs.

"We will not agree to any decision that would leave any loophole for the possibility of a frontal attack on Ukrainian ports from the sea by the Russian Federation," said Kuleba.

He noted that the issues related to logistics and security remained to be resolved in order to reach an agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine.

"At the meeting in Istanbul, delegations at the level of experts sat down and discussed a number of security issues that are within the competence of the military and logisticians. Politically, we understand the framework. It remains to resolve issues related to logistics and security. Yesterday, the delegations and negotiating teams largely cleared these issues Now all this must be put on paper," the minister explained.

According to Kuleba, the president of the Russian Federation may go to an agreement based on the desire to show the countries of Africa and Asia, which adhere to neutrality or are more inclined to the Russian position on the war, that he saved them from starvation.

Read more: Enemy attacked Odesa region, two missiles hit military infrastructure object, one hit bridge across Dniester estuary, - OK "Pivden"

"From the point of view of logic, I see only one argument why Putin should agree. It is his desire to show countries that adhere to neutrality or are more inclined to the Russian position on the war (in Africa, Asia) that he saved them from hunger, from rising prices for food products. In everything else, I don't understand why he might need it. By agreeing to unblock Ukrainian ports, he is undermining his own efforts to strangle the Ukrainian economy. I think he now has the reputation of Russia for the countries of Asia and Africa, and unwillingness to let Ukraine earn a penny - on others," he said.