Enemy continues offensive attempts in direction of cities of Bakhmut and Siversk, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 07/18/2022.

According to Censor.NET.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 145 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn and Polissia directions. In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance of our facilities in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Also, the enemy launched a mortar attack near Atynsky, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to conduct combat operations in order to prevent the advance of our troops towards the state border. The enemy shelled the positions of our troops with barrel and rocket artillery in the districts of the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Uda, Prudianka, Slatyne, Borshcheva, Ruski Tyshki, Pechenyha, Chuhuiv, and Lebiazhe. Airstrikes near Prudianka, Rubizhne, and Verkhny Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of his units in the direction of Izium - Barvinkove. He carried out artillery shelling from artillery of various calibers in the areas of Chepil, Karnaukhivka, Virnopillia, Bohorodichne, Dibrovne, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, and Adamivka settlements. Airstrikes were recorded near Prudianka and Bohorodychne. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses and pushed the enemy back when he tried to advance in the direction of Brazhivka and Dmytrivka.

In the Donetsk region, the enemy continues offensive attempts in the direction of the cities of Bakhmut and Siversk. The enemy shelled the areas of Tetianivka, Donetsk, Dronivka, Hryhorivka, Starodubivka, Siversk, and Mykolaivka from tanks, barrel and jet artillery. Conducted an airstrike near Verkhnokamyansk. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UVA. With offensive actions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the directions Bilohorivka - Hryhorivka, Zolotarivka - Verkhnokamianske, Zolotarivka - Serebrianka and Lysychansk Refinery - Verkhnokamianske. There is no success. Fighting continues.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at our positions near Vyimka, Berestovo, Bilogorivka, Pokrovsk, Veselaya Dolyna, Kurdiumivka, Travneve, and Shumy. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Berestove and Pokrovske. Our defenders repelled the enemy assault in the direction of Myronivka - Vuhlehirsk TPP.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy intensified hostilities. Tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of Verkhnytoretske - Kamianka, was unsuccessful, suffered losses and withdrew.

The enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Kurakhiv and Zaporizhzhia directions. He carried out artillery shelling from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Tonenke, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Pavlivka, Novopillia, Huliaipole, Yurkivka, Orihiv and Mali Shcherbaky. Airstrikes near Novodanilivka and Novoandriivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied lines and preventing the offensive of the Defense Forces, actively conducting aerial reconnaissance by UAVs. Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Kavkaz, Bila Krynytsia, Murakhivka, Kobzartsi, Olenivka, Shevchenkove, Stepova Dolyna, Ukrainka, Blahodatne, Nova Zoria and Tavriyske settlements. And air strikes - near Potemkine and Bila Krynytsia.

The occupiers are keeping two carriers of high-precision weapons in readiness for launching missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy's personnel is demoralized, which is due to the constant postponement of their rotation dates. The invaders are afraid of the active resistance of the local population, which is increasing in particular in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. All this leads to an increase in the refusal of the occupiers to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

We believe in the Armed Forces! We will win together!" the message reads.