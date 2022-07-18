Procedure for dismissal of Prosecutor General is well known to everyone, I am ready to report to Council, - Venedyktova

Suspended Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venedyktova commented on the fact of her suspension from office.

Venedykova noted: "I want to comment on the situation related to President Zelensky's decision to remove me.

I ask commenters and other interested parties not to spread on my behalf any statements of "my" that have nothing to do with me. I declare responsibly that as of now, I have not discussed this issue with any person. And now I also refrain from commenting, for one simple reason - it's not time."

She continued: "I was appointed to this position already as a responsible and morally mature person, and in the last two years I have seriously matured. I cannot imagine that such issues can be resolved on the sidelines, without expressing mutual respect, not in a business-like manner, so to speak In other words, as soon as the stage of "settlement" of the existing situation is completed, in an adequate and understandable way for all parties, I will give a comprehensive comment.

I have a lot to be proud of in my position, I demonstrated good work results, I managed to unite the legal, professional, criminal procedural world elite around the problems of Ukraine in the interests of Ukraine.

Conversations on similar topics in this circle of people are without emotions, not against the background of cheap rumors, looking all interlocutors in the eyes. If the relevant resolution is registered within the walls of the Ukrainian Parliament, I will not hesitate for a second and will report to the people's elected officials."

"I cannot and do not intend to argue with the President's opinion or decision - the President has the right to make a decision, including the one discussed now. The procedure for the dismissal of the Prosecutor General is well known to everyone, there is no other, the other is not provided for by law," Venedyktova summed up.