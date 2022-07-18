Number of people killed in missile attack in Dnipro has increased to 4, rescue operations have been completed, - head of RMA

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on Friday evening reached four after rescuers pulled out the body of another dead person from the rubble.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on Telegram.

"The search and rescue work at the industrial enterprise has been completed. But the enemy attack took the lives of four people, 16 were injured. Seven of them are currently in the hospital," Reznichenko wrote.

According to him, rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine dismantled more than 325 tons of destroyed metal structures at the affected enterprise within three days.

As reported, on Friday evening, Dnipro was hit by rocket fire from the occupiers. The next day, three dead and 16 wounded were reported.

