News
Zelensky proposed to Council to dismiss Bakanov - corresponding bill was registered

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the dismissal of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov.

As Censor.NET informs, the relevant bill has been registered in the Council.

Draft Resolution on the dismissal of I.H. Bakanov from the position of Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, registered under No. 7564 dated 18.07.2022

Read more: There is no word yet on dismissal of Venediktova and Bakanov, they were simply suspended - Office of President

