We managed to stabilize situation. Important factor in this was arrival of HIMARS systems, - Zaluzhny - Milley

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi held a conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zaluzhny.

The message notes: "I maintain a dialogue with the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. As is traditional, I informed my American colleague about the operational situation.

We have managed to stabilize the situation. It is complicated and tense, but it is fully under control. An important factor contributing to our retention of defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of the M142 HIMARS, which conduct targeted strikes on enemy control points, ammunition and fuel storage depots.

On the eve of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, General Milley and I synchronized requests from the Ukrainian side. I sincerely thanked my colleague and in his person the United States and its allies for their assistance in the fight for freedom."

