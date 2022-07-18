Venedyktova met with Zelensky, but refused to write resignation letter and leave her post by decree - sources

Censor.net Editor-in-Chief Yuri Butusov commented on the situation regarding the dismissal of Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova and made public the information that Zelensky and Venedyktova had a conversation on July 18.

Butusov noted: "Prosecutor General Venedyktova wrote a post from which we can conclude that she considers President Zelensky's decree to remove her from office illegal, because the procedure for removing the Prosecutor General by law requires a vote in Parliament. Venedyktova is waiting for the people's deputies to summon her and vote.

According to Censor.net's sources, Venedyktova met with Zelensky today, but she refused to write a resignation letter and leave her post by decree. And demands to appear in parliament to account for his actions, and to answer questions from deputies."

He continued: "After yesterday's decree Zelensky expected that today by law "Servants of the people" will gather in session and vote for the report of the Prosecutor General and for resignation, to put this issue on the agenda need only 150 votes, for resignation only 226.

But the Verkhovna Rada did not announce any decisions on Venediktova all day at all. This means that Zelensky does not want the Prosecutor General to get the floor to speak, obviously, so as not to hear unpleasant answers about himself and the current government.

The situation looks simply ridiculous - the president has issued an edict that does not correspond to the law, and they have openly refused to carry it out, and the president has not thought through what to do in such a situation. Now the decree is hanging in the air. Venediktova continues to work in the Office of the Prosecutor General, while the parliament and the presidential majority keep silent and wait for the command from the president's office to see whether they can fulfill the decree and dismiss Venediktova according to the law, which everybody expects from them.

"But no one wants to take responsibility. We're watching another monopoly power stunt during active combat operations on the front, threatening the entire state and each of us", - summed up Censor.net's Editor-in-Chief.

We will remind that on the evening of July 17, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree on the suspension of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venedyktova from performing her duties.