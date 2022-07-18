Ukraine continues to work on integration into EU internal market and promotion of sectoral integration - Kuleba

Ukraine, as a candidate country for EU membership, intends to continue on its path to EU membership and has already taken its first steps in that direction, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an address to the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.

"We will continue to bring our legislation closer to EU law at an accelerated pace, according to the list of priority European Integration bills for 2022," Kuleba said in his address Monday, noting that this is the first meeting since the historic decision to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership, reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"We continue to implement important reforms, particularly those aimed at strengthening the rule of law and anti-corruption institutions. We continue to work on integration into the EU internal market and promotion of sectoral integration," the Minister added.

At the same time, he called the removal of all barriers in the customs, industrial and transport spheres, integration into the EU energy, digital, roaming and payment space, as well as the introduction of the "European Green Course" the priorities of the Ukrainian side.

"We have our homework, and we intend to do it properly. We hope for the same approach from our partners," Kuleba summarized.

