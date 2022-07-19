We won't sell drones to Russia because we support Ukraine, - producer of Bayraktar

Haliuk Bayraktar, executive director of the Turkish company Baykar Makina, said that he would never allow the sale of his drones to Russia.

"Turkey and Ukraine have a strategic level of relations, especially in the aerospace and defense sector. We are talking about years of effort. Turkey supports Ukraine with combat drones, and we also buy turbine engines for drones from Ukraine. We have built a relationship with Ukraine that benefits both countries," he said. Bayraktor said in an interview with CNN.

When asked about the theoretical possibility of supplying Bayraktar to Russia, Bayraktar replied in the negative: "We haven't done that and we haven't provided them. Nor will we ever do that. Because we support Ukraine, we support its sovereignty, actually its struggle for its independence."

