Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy reconnaissance attempt with battle in area of settlement of Udy in Kharkiv direction, - General Staff

Enemy combat reconnaissance in the area of the settlement of Uda completely failed. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses on the invaders and forced them to retreat.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m. on July 19

Thus, the one hundred and forty-sixth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion began.

The rotation of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, which are involved in covering the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, continues in the Volyn and Poliske directions. In the border areas, aerial reconnaissance by UAVs is conducted. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Seversky direction, units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out enhanced protection of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border. The enemy fired mortars and artillery at the Mykolaivka settlements of the Chernihiv region and the settlements of Zarutske, Zhuravka, Bilopillia, and Iskryskivshchyna of the Sumy region. Enemy units continue conducting aerial reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations in order to hold the occupied lines. The enemy carried out shelling from the artillery of various calibers, particularly in the vicinity of Rusky and Cherkasy Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Borschova, Ruska Lozova, and Chuguyev.

Enemy combat reconnaissance in the area of the settlement of Uda completely failed. The occupiers suffered losses and withdrew.

In the direction of Sloviansk, the enemy is trying to create conditions for resuming the offensive in the direction of Sloviansk. Carried out fire damage from tanks, barrels, and rocket artillery near Velika Komyshuvakha, Dolyna, Chepil, Dibrovny, Novomykolaivka, and others.

After an airstrike near Husarivka, the occupiers tried to attack this settlement. Our soldiers met the enemy with heavy fire and pushed the invaders back.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Bogorodichne, Kramatorsk, Raihorodok, Donetske, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Starodubivka, Siversk, Dronivka, and Ivano-Daryivka. Conducted an airstrike near Verkhnokamyanskyi.

The enemy carried out assaults near Spirny, had no success, and retreated. Attempts are being made to advance in the direction of Hryhorivka, and hostilities continue.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Vugleghirska TPP, Vershina, Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka, Berestov, and Zaitseve. Airstrikes were recorded in the vicinity of the Vuglegirsk TPP, Mayorsk, Toretsk, Berestovo, Soledar, Vershina, Shumy, and Pokrovsky.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled all attempts of assaults in the direction of the settlements of Semihirya, Vershina, Pokrovske, and the territory of the Vuglegirskaya TPP.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Avdiyiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions. Conducted an airstrike near Kamianka.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is firing from afar from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance by UAVs. Continues to equip additional lines of defense.

There remains a high level of threat of missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine, do not ignore air warning signals.

In connection with large sanitary and irreparable losses, forced mobilization measures continue in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Dissatisfaction with the actions of the Russian command is growing among servicemen of non-Slavic nationalities, who are mercilessly thrown into the riskiest attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

