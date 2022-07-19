Enemy fired up to 40 rockets at Nikopol, Zelenodol community was shelled with artillery, - Reznichenko

At night, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Kryvorizky districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced in a telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Valentin Reznichenko.

"A night of alarm and shelling... Russian troops covered the Nikopol and Kryvorizky districts with fire.

Up to 40 rockets were fired at Nikopol. There is destruction at two industrial enterprises. The explosions caused fires there. Several private houses and power lines were damaged in the city. Electricians are working on site. People were not affected.

In the Kryvorizka district, the enemy struck the Zelenodol community with artillery. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In other areas of the region, it is calm at the moment," the message reads.

