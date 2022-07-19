During day of July 18, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, another 2 were injured. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian occupation forces continue to shell the Donetsk region and kill the civilian population.
The head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"On July 18, the Russians killed 1 civilian of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka. 2 more people were injured.
Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas," the message reads.
