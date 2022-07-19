ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7530 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
442 1
shoot out (12122) Donetska region (3014) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)

During day of July 18, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, another 2 were injured. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupation forces continue to shell the Donetsk region and kill the civilian population.

The head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On July 18, the Russians killed 1 civilian of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka. 2 more people were injured.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas," the message reads.

See more: Occupiers launch rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region. They beat educational institutions, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

During day of July 18, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, another 2 were injured 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 