On Tuesday morning, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on factories in Kramatorsk.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kramatorsk City Council, the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, announced this.

"Another restless morning in Kramatorsk - missile strikes on factories. They are destroying our industry," Goncharenko wrote.

