Council supported draft law on special status of Poles in first reading

According to the draft law, Polish citizens will have the right to employment, social protection, education and medical care in Ukraine on an equal basis with Ukrainians.

People's deputy of "Holos" Iaroslav Zheleznyak reported about this, Censor.NET informs.

The bill received 321 votes in the first reading.

"Now they (Poles. - Ed.) will be able to stay on the territory of Ukraine for 18 months, enjoy all the rights and freedoms, just like citizens of Ukraine.

In particular:

⁃ obtaining the registration number of the taxpayer's account card;

⁃ employment without a work permit of foreigners and stateless persons;

⁃ social protection in case of loss of working capacity or loss of breadwinner;

⁃ conducting business activities;

⁃ obtaining education at the same level as citizens of Ukraine;

⁃ social benefits;

⁃ receiving assistance from the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities;

⁃ medical care," Zheleznyak wrote.

