Occupiers are keeping more than 10,000 people in "filtration centers" of Mariupol, - Mayor Boychenko

There are four "filtration centers" in Mariupol, temporarily captured by Russian troops, and nearby settlements, where more than 10,000 people are being held.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko informed about this at the briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

There are "filtration centers" both in the city of Mariupol and outside the city, four of them have been working all this time. And, unfortunately, they captured more than 10,000 local people," he said.

According to Boychenko, civil servants and municipal workers who were detained by the invaders and subjected to torture are in captivity.

"There is information that one of the leaders of one of the cities near Mariupol could not withstand these tortures and, unfortunately, died in prison. He was captured, the verdict of the so-called "DPR court" was announced... And there are many such cases. Because there they (invaders. - Ed.) are pressuring the prisoners to go over to the side of the "DPR" and the Russian Federation and work for them. People do not agree," said the mayor.

He added that there is no medical care in these "filtration centers", prisons, and if something happens to a person, "there are no doctors there to save lives, so many of our Mariupol residents have already died in those prisons."

According to Boychenko, the invaders are currently holding almost two thousand men in one of these "filtration centers".

"We understand why they are doing this. They announced that sometime in September they will be handing out these pieces of paper that have the name of passports of the Russian Federation. And this is an immediate ticket to the front," the mayor said.