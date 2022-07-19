EU should rebuild its relations with Russia, in particular visa policy, - head of Foreign Ministry of Czech Republic, Lipavsky

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky believes that, in view of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the task of the European Union today is to rebuild its relations with Russia. In his opinion, the EU's current attitude towards Russia is outdated.

According to media reports, Yan Lipavskyi said this at the meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Since Russia broke the dialogue with the EU, some already existing treaties need to be reassessed, in particular, the treaty between the EU and Russia on visa policy, Yan Lipavskyi believes.

It will be recalled that after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine on February 25, the Czech government made a decision based on which the issuance of visas for entry into the Czech Republic to citizens of Russia and Belarus was suspended. The decision will be valid until the end of March 2023.

