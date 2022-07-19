$100 will be paid for "surrender" of fire adjusters of Russian army in Mykolaiv region, - RMA

The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration promises a reward of $100 for help in exposing fire adjusters.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the RMA press service.

"Provide information on persons who, in your opinion, correct the fire of the occupier, the military of the Russian Federation and help them. Send the following information to the e-mail box - [email protected]

1. The name of the person surrendering the location of the Ukrainian military to the occupier or correcting enemy fire (name, mobile phone number, residential address, geolocation of the location or other available information that will help identify the person).

2. A detailed description of the event or facts, in the presence of photos and video evidence or facts in electronic form, which indicate that the person is helping the military of the Russian Federation.

3. Name of the applicant, contact phone number for further communication and clarification of the circumstances. After a detailed check and confirmation of the provided information, you will receive a reward of $100," the regional administration explained.

