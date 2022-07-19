Population census will be conducted every 10 years in Ukraine, - draft law

On July 19, 237 people's deputies supported the draft law on conducting a population census in Ukraine at least once every 10 years.

People's deputy Oleksii Honcharenko reported this, Censor.NET reports.

We are talking about the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding State Statistical Activity" No. 5108 dated February 19, 2021.

The purpose of this draft law is to provide legal conditions for collecting objective statistical information about the socio-demographic state of the population. Such information will be used to analyze the effectiveness of state reforms and the forecast of socio-economic development.

As stated in the text of the document, the Census program must include questions related to such areas as: family composition and marital status; sex; age; date and place of birth; ethnic origin; language signs; citizenship; educational level; availability of sources of livelihood and employment; migration activity; living conditions.

The list of areas of the population census program can be expanded by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. It is also stated there that the population census is conducted at least once every 10 years, and the basis for its conduct is the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, which is adopted no later than three years before its beginning