Zelensky discussed with Duda defense support for Ukraine from Poland and its allies

The Presidents of Ukraine and Poland Volodymyr Zelensky and Andrzej Duda discussed the defense support of Ukraine by Poland and its allies.

]As reported by Censor.NET, Zelensky announced this on Twitter.

"I maintain a continuous dialogue with Andrzej Duda. I informed the President of Poland about the current state of affairs on the battlefield. We discussed defense support for Ukraine from Poland and its allies and coordinated our steps to counter Russian aggression," Zelensky said.

