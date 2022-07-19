Attacks of occupiers were repulsed in Sloviansk and Donetsk directions, in Bakhmut direction enemy has partial success near Pokrovsky, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 07/19/2022.

Glory to Ukraine! It has been 146 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

There are no significant changes in the activities of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Volyn and Polissia directions. The rotation of units involved in covering the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border is coming to an end.

On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy shelled Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region and Zarutsk, Zhuravka, Bilopillia, Iskryskivshchyna, Myropillia, Esman, and Vovkivka in the Sumy region from the territory of the Russian Federation with barrel artillery and rocket salvo systems.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued to attack settlements with artillery fire in the areas to the north, east and south-east of the city of Kharkiv. Made unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive actions in the directions of the villages of Uda and Husarivka. He launched an airstrike near the latter.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Novomykolaivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dolyna, Chepil, Semylanne, Hrushuvaha, Adamivka, Barvinkove, Bohorodichne, Arkhanhelivka, and Nova Dmytrivka with barrel, jet artillery, and tanks. The enemy's attempt to conduct combat reconnaissance in the direction of Dmytrivka ended unsuccessfully. The occupiers withdrew with losses.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on attempts to advance in the directions of Siversk and Bakhmut. The enemy carried out artillery fire in the vicinity of Kramatorsk, Raihorodok, Donetsk, Verkhnokamyansk, Spirne, Starodubivka, Siversk, Dronivka, and Ivano-Daryivka. He carried out an airstrike near Verkhnokamyansk. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the occupiers when they tried to advance in the directions of Hryhorivka, Spirne, and Ivano-Daryivka. The enemy retreated in disorder.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the invaders shelled the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Vershyna, Vesela Dolyna, Iakovlivka, Berestov and Zaitseve. Airstrikes were carried out near the Vuhlehirskaya TPP, Pokrovsk, Maiorsk, Toretsk, Berestove, and Vershyna. The enemy carried out assaults in the direction of Pokrovsky, was partially successful, and was entrenched on the southern outskirts of the settlement. The enemy's attempts to advance in the direction of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vershyna and the territory of the Vuhlehirskaya TPP were unsuccessful.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Avdiivka, Prechystivka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Mariinka, Tonenke, Velyka Mykhailivka, Ianvarske, Kamianske, Charivne, Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Novopillia settlements. Conducted an airstrike near Kamianka.

The situation in the South Bug direction has not undergone any significant changes. Mutual shelling from barrel and rocket artillery and tanks continues along the entire line of contact.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy's naval group continues to perform tasks of supporting the actions of ground forces and blocking the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Three carriers of high-precision weapons are in readiness for missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in manpower and equipment. The enemy's ammunition depots are being blown up. An increase in cases of desertion of Russian occupiers who are trying to get to the territory of the Russian Federation in any way is recorded.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together!", the information of the General Staff reads.