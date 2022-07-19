In Melitopol, Russian occupiers have begun active preparations for "referendum": they are blocking neighborhoods and conducting total census, - Mayor Fedorov

In Melitopol, the occupation authorities have started preparations for the "referendum" at an accelerated pace, and a total "population census" is being conducted.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov emphasized this on the air of the Freedom TV channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The racists are speeding up preparations for the referendum. They are closing neighborhoods for entry and exit, conducting a total census of houses, which is accompanied by searches in the event that it turns out that one of the relatives, relatives and friends is involved in The Armed Forces, ATO fighters, have been serving since 2014. A total census is being conducted, the number of children, real estate and everything else. Soldiers are moving into all vacant apartments," he said.

Read more: Russian occupiers took passes from personnel and entered radiation zone of ZNPP power unit, "Energoatom"