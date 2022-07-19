ENG
citizenship (153) Latvia (198) privation (6) Levits (11)

Latvian President approves deprivation of citizenship for supporting Russian military aggression in Ukraine

левітс
Photo: Левітс

Holders of dual passports residing in Latvia may face deprivation of Latvian citizenship for supporting Russian aggression in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the country's President, Egils Levits, announced this in an interview with RTVI.

Mr. Levits called the Russians living in Latvia and supporting the aggression of the Russian army into Ukraine persons who are "outside the democratic spectrum".
According to the President, a neutral position in this situation is impossible. Such people, according to him, can be put on the list of deprivation of Latvian citizenship.

Earlier, the Latvian Seimas approved amendments to the law on citizenship, providing for deprivation of citizenship of persons who support military aggression of some states against others, as well as genocide and war crimes.

