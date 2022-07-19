Thanked Draghi for supporting Ukraine on its way to EU - Zelensky had conversation with Italian Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski spoke with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and thanked him for his comprehensive support and the Prime Minister's significant personal contribution to Ukraine's EU candidate status.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twіtter.

"Had a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. I thanked him for the full support and solidarity of the Italian people. I also noted the weighty personal contribution of the Prime Minister in granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country for EU membership," he wrote.

