Ukraine needs 50 HIMARS systems to effectively deter enemy, and at least 100 for acounterattack - Reznikov

Ukraine needs 50 HIMARS and M270 systems to effectively deter the enemy, and at least 100 such systems for an effective counterattack.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"These systems allowed us to destroy about 30 command posts and ammunition depots when we started using only eight HIMARS systems. As far as I know, we will have more of them. It has greatly slowed down the Russian offensive and dramatically reduced the intensity of their artillery fire."

So it's worth it. We are grateful to our partners for the HIMARS and the M270. To effectively contain the enemy, we need at least 50 such systems, given that our frontline is almost 2,500 km, the distance between Barcelona and Warsaw," Reznikov said.

In his opinion, Ukraine will need at least 100 such systems for an effective counterattack, "which will be able to change the rules of the game on the battlefield".

Read more: First M270 MLRS arrived in Ukraine - Reznikov

The Minister added that Ukraine needs missile systems with a range of more than 100-150 km.

"Long-range systems would allow us to completely destroy logistics and quickly cut off the Russian military from their support," Reznikov noted.