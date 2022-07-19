ENG
weapons (2776) France (506) Macron (289) Colonna (11)

Additional 6 SPAs Caesar promised by Macron are already on their way to Ukraine - French Foreign Minister Colonna

caesar

Six additional French Caesar self-propelled artillery units (SAU), which French President Emmanuel Macron promised earlier, are already on their way to Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Hromadskе.

According to her, France has already transferred 12 Caesar artillery installations to Ukraine. When exactly 6 more units will arrive, the Minister did not say.

