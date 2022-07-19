ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9070 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 608 9
Hulyaypole (38) shoot out (12125) Zaporizka region (1040)

Occupants fired "Grads" and artillery at center of Hulayipole in Zaporizhzhia region this evening, there were fatalities - RMA. PHOTOS

On Tuesday evening, Russian occupants used Grads and artillery to shell the center of the town of Hulayipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, preliminarily there are wounded.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Zaporizhzhia regional military administration.

"Tonight the enemy shelled from "Grads" and artillery the center of the city of Hulayipole. According to preliminary information, there have been fatalities," the report noted.

According to the released information, the enemy used more than 20 shells. The buildings of the executive committee, City Council, cultural and sports complex, post and communications branches, and private houses were damaged.

The fires are being extinguished by rescue workers of the State Emergencies Service.

See more: Consequences of Russian "Kalibr" missile shelling of village in Odessa region. PHOTOS

Occupants fired Grads and artillery at center of Hulayipole in Zaporizhzhia region this evening, there were fatalities - RMA 01
Occupants fired Grads and artillery at center of Hulayipole in Zaporizhzhia region this evening, there were fatalities - RMA 02

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 