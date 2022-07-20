Kuleba on turbine transfer for Nord Stream: "There is risk of setting precedent. We think it's big mistake."

The transfer of the Siemens turbine for Nord Stream-1 to Germany is a big mistake, so Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that it does not have consequences and does not become a precedent.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for the Canadian case, there is a risk of setting a precedent. We think it's a big mistake - the decision that Canada made. Now everyone assures us that there will be no precedent, that this is an exception and that there will be no consequences further," he said.

"But we understand how things work, so we will make every effort to ensure that this particular case does not become a reason for others to do similar things," the Minister stressed.

Kuleba also noted that so far there is no indication that the current sanctions regime or the European Union, the United States or other countries will be weakened. "So far, the movement is only moving forward," stated the head of the Foreign Ministry.