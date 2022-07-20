ENG
News
Over past day, five civilians were killed by enemy shelling in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

Five civilians were killed in Donetsk yesterday, July 19, as a result of Russian aggression.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"On July 19, the Russians killed 5 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Krasnopil, 1 in Kramatorsk, 1 in Soledar, and 1 in Avdiivka. Another 16 people were injured," he wrote.

Kyrylenko noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas.

In total, since February 24, 631 civilians have died in the Donetsk region, and 1,626 people have been injured.

