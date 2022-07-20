Control over Dnipro crossings can become key factor in battles for Kherson region, - British intelligence

The city of Kherson is a strategic settlement for Ukraine and Russia during the battles for the south, British intelligence experts believe. Therefore, the bridges over the Dnipro are of great importance, and control over them can become a decisive factor in the battles for the city and the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the page of the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

On July 19, one of the bridges over the Dnipro - Antonivsky was damaged, but it is still usable. However, this is one of the vulnerable places for Russian troops, because there are only two bridges through which Russia can withdraw its troops from Kherson and the territory located west of the Dnipro River.

