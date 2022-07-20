Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 38,750 people, 221 aircraft, 188 helicopters, 1,700 tanks and 3,905 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 20, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 38,750 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 20.07 are approximately:

personnel - about 38,750 (+200) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1700 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3905 (+13) units,

artillery systems - 856 (+5) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 250 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 113 (+0) units,

aircraft - 221 (+1) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV - 703 (+10),

cruise missiles - 167 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2775 (+8) units,

special equipment - 70 (+0).

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 38,550 people, 220 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,691 tanks and 3,892 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the direction of Bakhmut," the General Staff reported.