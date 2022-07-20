Over 400 Ukrainians, among them TPP workers, are being held captive by occupiers in Zaporizhia, - Starukh

In Zaporizhia, the occupiers are holding more than 400 Ukrainians captive, including TPP workers and officials. Rashists are demanding money for the return of captives to their relatives.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN, Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, told about this on the air of the telethon.

Racists continue to kidnap and terrorize civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. In Energodar, the occupiers place their military equipment on the territory of the NPP. They are completely unaware of the possible consequences of such actions. The occupiers quarrel among themselves, as a result of which they themselves suffer.

The Russian military is holding Ukrainians captive. Currently, it is known that the Rashists kidnapped more than 400 people. According to Starukh, the occupiers profit from the prisoners. They demand money from the relatives of the people they hold captive.

