Russia is ready to unblock Ukrainian grain if US lifts restrictions on grain exports from Russian Federation, - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country will "facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain" if the US lifts the ban on grain exports from the Russian Federation.

He stated this at a press conference following his visit to Iran, where he had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax.

"At first, we raised the issue in such a way that it should be packaged, namely, we will facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain, but we assume that all restrictions related to possible supplies for the export of Russian grain will be removed," he said Putin.

He claims that he had agreements on this with international organizations. "Let's see what will happen shortly," Putin said.

