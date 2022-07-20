ENG
Lavrov: Geographical tasks of "special operations" have changed due to supply of Western weapons. Now it is not only "DPR" and "LPR"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced a change in the "geographic tasks" of the full-scale invasion of his country's troops into Ukraine.

Now, according to Lavrov, Russia is going to "liberate" Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and a number of other regions, Censor.NET reports with reference to Russian media.

"When there was a meeting of negotiators in Istanbul, there was one geography, and our readiness to accept the Ukrainian proposal was based on that geography, the geography of the end of March 2022. Today, the geography is different. It is not only the DPR and the LPR, it is also Kherson region, Zaporizhzhia region and a number of other territories," Lavrov said.

He threatens that if the West supplies Kiev with long-range weapons, "the geographical tasks of the "special operation" in Ukraine will move even further."

Lavrov also emphasized that the tasks of "denazification" and "demilitarization" also remain relevant for the Russian army.

