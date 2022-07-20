Occupiers destroyed more than 230 hectares of wheat in Kherson region

As a result of shelling by the occupiers of the fields in the Berislav and Henichesk districts, fires broke out that destroyed the harvest.

It is reported that the occupiers specifically do not allow rescuers or local residents to put out fires. In recent days, the Russians shelled the territory of the Berislav district.

As a result of the fires, wheat crops on an area of more than 230 hectares were burned. Fields caught fire near the settlements of Fedorivka and Mala Shestirnia.

Fires were also recorded in the fields where wheat grew in Henichesk district, near the village of Nizhny Sirohozy, the villages of Sokolohirne and Rykove. There, the fire destroyed almost 10 hectares of crops.

In addition, after artillery fire by the Russian military, a fire broke out in the forest near Oleshky, the fire burned about 10 hectares of pine forest.

