Since beginning of war, Ukraine has returned 46 children deported to Russia

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine managed to return 46 children who were forcibly deported to the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Daria Herasymchuk, the authorized adviser to the president on children's rights, during a briefing on July 20.

Today, 5,100 cases of child deportation have been officially confirmed, but this number is increasing daily.

"In open sources, the Russian authorities announce the number of 350,000 children allegedly "evacuated" to the Russian Federation. In case of evacuation, these children should have been immediately returned to the territory of Ukraine, but this did not happen.

We can talk not about "evacuation", but about forced deportation and forced relocation," said Daria Herasymchuk.

Read more: Occupiers have already forcibly taken two million Ukrainians to Russia, - Zelensky