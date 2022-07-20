Lithuania will provide Ukraine with M113 and M577 armored personnel carriers

In the near future, Lithuania will provide Ukraine with additional military support - M113 and M577 armored personnel carriers, as well as ammunition necessary for the preparation of the reserve.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas, the M113 is becoming an important part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Lithuania is making a significant contribution to this.

"Currently, a request has been submitted (Ukraine - ed.) for the training of military police officers, demining specialists. The Lithuanian army will also facilitate large-scale training of Ukrainian personnel in the United Kingdom by sending instructors there," Anusauskas said at a remote meeting of the NATO Support Coordination Group for Ukraine.

Lithuania has already transferred to Ukraine Stinger air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, body armor and helmets, 120 mm mortars, small arms, ammunition, thermal imagers, drones, anti-drones, surveillance radars, M113 armored personnel carriers, trucks, SUVs. In total, Lithuania's military aid to Ukraine amounts to about EUR 123 million.

The Lithuanian army is also considering sending up to 10 instructors to Great Britain, which intends to conduct three-week basic military training for 10,000 Ukrainian troops over the next three months.