Russian occupiers set up concentration camp in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, and are torturing people, and Balaklia was divided into three parts and movement was restricted, - Synehubiv

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy divided the captured city of Balaklia into three conditional parts and restricted the movement of the citizens.

Oleh Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the national news telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for the occupied city of Balaklia. There, the enemy divided the territory into three parts, conditional sectors, and forbade crossing them, restricted movement, because the discontent of the local population is growing and it is extremely disadvantageous for him. Because the conditions offered by the occupier are intolerable. And our people are waiting for liberation," Synehubiv said.

In Vovchansk, as it was reported back in the spring, the Russian military actually set up a concentration camp on the territory of one of the enterprises.

"People who do not want to cooperate with the occupation regime are tortured there," the head of the region said.

He added that the people who managed to evacuate from the occupied communities on July 18 through the village of Pechenihy are in an extremely depressed psychological state. However, mass evacuation from all captured communities is currently, as before, impossible. There are no official green corridors.