Fighting in Ukraine is at crucial stage. Russia thinks it can hold out longer than us, but it's another miscalculation - Austin

The fighting in Ukraine is at a crucial stage, and the West will continue to look for new ways to provide long-term military assistance to Kyiv.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said this during a virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Ukrainian Defense, which coordinates defense assistance to Ukraine after the Russian invasion, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.

"This is a decisive stage of the conflict. Therefore, our collective support for Ukraine is of vital importance and must be urgent," the official said.

According to him, the USA will not give up its support for Ukraine.

"Russia thinks it can outlast Ukraine, outlast us. But this is just another in a series of miscalculations by Russia. We are the only ones in our support, we are firmly committed to our commitments and we will be at our best," the Minister stressed.

Lloyd Austin also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin overestimated Russian military power and underestimated Ukrainians at the same time. The head of the US Defense Department said that assistance to Ukraine would be organized in such a way that Kyiv would have technology, ammunition and firepower for self-defense.