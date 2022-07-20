U.S. and allies provide more than 20 HIMARS to Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States, together with its allies, allocates a total of more than 20 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement made at a press conference by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley after their meeting with the Contact Group on defense issues of Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.

The United States, together with its allies, allocates more than 20 MLRS to Ukraine, 12 of which have already been transferred. Also, according to General Mark Milley, the US has already trained 200 Ukrainian soldiers to work on the HIMARS MLRS. The crew of one HIMARS is three people.

Earlier, Lloyd Austin confirmed that in the near future the USA will provide Ukraine with four more HIMARS multiple-launch missile systems, which will be included in the new military aid package.