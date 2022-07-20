There is no decision on training Ukrainian pilots in U.S. yet, but issue is being studied, - Milley

There is no decision yet on the training of Ukrainian pilots in the US or its allies, but this issue is being studied.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are considering all options to submit to the Minister and the President. There are no decisions on that yet. But we are exploring a wide variety of options to include pilot training," Milley said at a briefing following the fourth meeting of the Contact Group on Ukrainian Defense on Wednesday.

