"Ramstein-4" was very productive in terms of new initiatives," - Austin

The meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, the so-called "Ramstein-4", was very productive, as many countries came up with new initiatives to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukranian Armed Forces.

This was announced at the final press conference in the Pentagon by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We understand the urgency and are working hard to maintain and increase the momentum of assistance. And that included a lot of new statements made this morning," the U.S. Defense chief noted.

He specified that Defense Ministers and Chiefs of Staff from nearly 50 countries attended the meeting.

"We see countries from all over the world continuing to increase the supply (to Ukraine - ed.) of much-needed systems and ammunition. And it has been a really inspiring effort," Austin stressed.

In addition to arms transfers, he said, some allies and partners are providing education and training for the Ukrainian military to work with them. Some countries are rebuilding Ukrainian equipment, and some are supplying spare parts and other combat equipment.

"I'm sure these efforts will grow," Austin stressed.

He thanked the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, who informed the participants of the meeting about the development of the situation at the front and the urgent needs of the Ukranian Armed Forces.

"All participants of the Contact Group were inspired by the courage of the Ukrainian people, as well as the skills of the Ukrainian military," the US Defense Minister noted.